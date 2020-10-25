Michelle Singletary: Credit scores are supposed to be race-neutral. That's impossible.

Dear Reader,

It's funny how certain memories stick with you — like the time my grandmother Big Mama cussed out a customer representative calling about her auto loan. The lender was trying to say my grandmother had missed making her monthly car payment, even though she always paid her bills not just on time but early.

Big Mama was in the doorway of the kitchen, talking on the rotary telephone. I was watching television not far away.

"No, sir, you better check your records," my grandmother said, punctuating her point with some very salty language.

The one thing you never did was accuse Big Mama of being late for anything, especially her financial obligations. That woman would pace near the front door of her Baltimore rowhouse waiting for the letter carrier so she could go pay whatever bill arrived that same day.

During that phone call, Big Mama pulled out the little red book where she jotted down her financial information and read names, dates and amounts to prove her payment was made. By the time my grandmother was done, I felt sorry for the person on the other end of the line.