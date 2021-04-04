Michelle Singletary: Social Security recipients and most other federal beneficiaries should see direct deposit stimulus payments by April 7

“I am a 69-year-old widow living on SSI widow’s benefits,” a Florida woman said by email. “I can use the extra money, and I hear on the news every day how many people in my area have received their third stimulus payment. What is going on? I can really use this money.”

The wait is coming to an end if all goes as planned, the IRS and Treasury said. Now that the IRS has the information it needs from the Social Security Administration, the majority of stimulus payments to federal beneficiaries will be disbursed electronically — through direct deposits or to existing Direct Express cards, which are prepaid debit cards used to deliver federal benefits.

However, the IRS estimates stimulus payments for VA beneficiaries, who do not regularly file tax returns, could be delayed until mid-April. The agency said it is reviewing data for VA benefit recipients and expects to determine a payment date and provide more details soon.

“We know how important these payments are, and we are doing everything we can to make these payments as fast as possible to these important individuals,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in the statement.

Here’s a roundup of other announcements the IRS has made over the past several days.