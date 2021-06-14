On Monday afternoon, Mike Albright of Winston-Salem was among a group that included students and coaches who were painting lines on the baseball field for football practice in Hanes Park when they heard probably 15 or 20 initial gunshots, he said.

“Then all of a sudden, every cop you can imagine showed up,” Albright said. “They came in with their rifles and everything.”

Albright said they got on the ground as police officers surrounded practically the entire park.

“They came behind us then you heard more shots down by the tennis court...Then it went down by the soccer field behind Wiley (Magnet Middle School) and then we heard some more shots," he said. "Then the cops came out here and ran us across the field by the dugout. From there, they hid us behind some trucks with all of them.”

Eventually, Albright stood with his son, Lane, and Joe Crowley, both rising freshmen at Reynolds High School, near the corner of Reynolda Road and Northwest Boulevard.

“My car is parked in front of the gym, and we’re waiting to get vehicles out,” he said at nearly 5 p.m. Monday.