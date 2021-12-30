Dubbed the "Mayor of Trade Street," Mike Coe singlehandedly brought new life to downtown Winston-Salem, transforming it from empty storefronts to a bustling hub.

A pioneer of downtown development, Coe bought and developed several properties, including the buildings that are now Mast General Store, King Classic Bakery and Sweet Potatoes on Trade Street, as well as the Pepper Building on Fourth Street.

His revitalization efforts, particularly along Liberty and Trade streets, brought people downtown to dine, shop and live. In the early 2000s, Coe — who also owned a plumbing and electric company — added some of the first apartments to locate downtown for several years.

Coe, a Winston-Salem native, died in February at age 68 after a heart attack.