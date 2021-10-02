Mike Wells: Employment-law issues for small businesses

In the last column we addressed employment-law issues primarily from the employees’ point of view. This column will address the best practices businesses, particularly small businesses, should follow.

1. Do you keep good and thorough records? Small business owners, especially, should maintain records on their number of employees, payroll, tax records, days and hours worked, disciplinary actions, and any written reasons for termination. The records often tell the true facts. And from the employees’ perspective, it is hard to hold them to a standard of which they are not fully aware. If a claim for wrongful termination is ever filed against your company, a clearly stated standard that says, effectively, “I told you so,” goes a long way to protect your company.

2. Do you have an accountant or CPA who is familiar with the operation of your business? An accountant can help you keep solid records about the operation of your business, including the way you pay your employees and your payment of necessary FICA payments.

3. Maintain an employee manual that lists all policies and practices of the business. Depending on the circumstances, a knowledgeable person who has dealt with human resource standard policies can go a long way in establishing a solid list of rules and “dos and don’ts.”