Mike Wells: Employment-law issues for small businesses

In the last column we addressed employment-law issues primarily from the employees’ point of view. This column will address the best practices businesses, particularly small businesses, should follow.
1. Do you keep good and thorough records? Small business owners, especially, should maintain records on their number of employees, payroll, tax records, days and hours worked, disciplinary actions, and any written reasons for termination. The records often tell the true facts. And from the employees’ perspective, it is hard to hold them to a standard of which they are not fully aware. If a claim for wrongful termination is ever filed against your company, a clearly stated standard that says, effectively, “I told you so,” goes a long way to protect your company.
2. Do you have an accountant or CPA who is familiar with the operation of your business? An accountant can help you keep solid records about the operation of your business, including the way you pay your employees and your payment of necessary FICA payments.
3. Maintain an employee manual that lists all policies and practices of the business. Depending on the circumstances, a knowledgeable person who has dealt with human resource standard policies can go a long way in establishing a solid list of rules and “dos and don’ts.”
4. Are you applying your policies to all employees consistently and fairly? Documented actions by employees are the best practice. If you apply your policies inconsistently or unfairly, it is going to work against the company if you appear to show favoritism.
5. Do you need additional insurance coverages? Check with a knowledgeable insurance agent who is familiar with necessary coverage.
Workers compensation insurance is required by state law when a business has two or more employees, and it protects against claims from employees for occupational disease and injuries from accidents.
General liability insurance should cover the liability of the employer for actions of its employees. This is sometimes known as respondeat superior law. (“Let the master answer.” We lawyers like to talk in Latin every chance we can.) An employer is liable for the actions of an employee when the employee’s actions are within the scope of employment and under the general supervision of the employer. This may also arise if the employer authorized the act or should have known of the employee’s unfitness or bad habits. (Which is a good reason to be sure to screen and monitor your employees’ actions.)
6. What do you do if you have a claim made against the organization?
If you do not have necessary workers compensation insurance and you are contacted by the State Employment Security Commission, you should contact your lawyer, or a lawyer familiar with workers compensation requirements and applicable statutes. There are curative remedies which may be available to you which your lawyer will know.
If you or your employee is in an accident in which another person or party is injured, you should contact your insurance carrier immediately, as your insurance policy requires you to do. Your carrier will generally provide legal representation at the insurance company’s expense if one is necessary. But a delay in informing your carrier of an incident could jeopardize that obligation if your delay adversely impacts your possible defense.
If you have additional questions, contact the N.C. Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service at 800-662-7660, where one can get a 30-minute conference with a lawyer who is familiar with these legal issues for no more than $50.
Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.
