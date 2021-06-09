 Skip to main content
Mirtha Medel-Crispin, Kennedy High
Dear class of 2021,

Congratulations! For the past 13 years, you have worked hard to make sure that you walk across the stage.

You have now finished the longest schooling needed for a single diploma, and if you have made it this far, there is no doubt you will go even farther.

Although some of you did not have the chance to spend your last year of high school with your classmates and friends, have a final prom, or even have a senior trip, your perseverance and commitment have been seen and recognized.

Making it this far, facing so much adversity, has taught you determination and courage.

The time has now come for you to go out into the world and show your talents, skills and knowledge. While entering this new chapter of your life, remember to keep your head up and not give up.

Whether you are continuing your education, taking a break or entering the workforce, I wish you the very best. Always remember to be your true self and be confident. Take care of yourself and focus on your goals.

Do not put too much pressure on yourself and remember to live your life to the fullest.

Congratulations once again. We are all proud of your accomplishments.

Sincerely,

Mirtha Medel-Crispin, SGA president, John F. Kennedy High School

