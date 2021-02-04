Miss Manners: She's 'best' at giving gifts, but stinks at receiving them

Dear Miss Manners: I have a 55-year-old stepson who lived in New Orleans for about eight years while attending grad school. He always loved his food very hot and spicy. I recently sent him a boxed gift of numerous hot sauces, ranging from spicy to extremely hot.

When his dad spoke to him the next day and asked him if he had gotten the gift, he admitted that yes, he had. He then said he could not use it because, as he has gotten older, his stomach cannot tolerate hot, spicy food.

I feel terrible for getting him something he cannot use, but I believe he could have at least been gracious enough to call me and say "thank you." I would gladly have returned the item and replaced it with something of his liking. Do I reach out to him to apologize and offer to return the gift?

Gentle Reader: Your stepson should, indeed, have thanked you, but Miss Manners is relieved that at least he showed enough maturity not to answer your intended kindness by explaining what it might have done to his digestion. As the adult, and, in the eyes of many stepchildren, the parent-come-lately, you should contact him. If you do not wish to send a replacement, a kindly inquiry about how he is feeling, and an acknowledgment that you will remember his condition for future gift-giving, will be sufficient.