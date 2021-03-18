Missing woman was last seen in downtown Winston-Salem

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Sara Elisabeth Burkhalter was last seen in the downtown Winston-Salem area Wednesday. She was on foot with a male friend. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Burkhalter was wearing a gray T-shirt and camouflage pajamas when she was last seen.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert in her disappearance, saying Burkhalter has cognitive disorders.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The Spanish-language Crime Stoppers line is 336-728-3904.