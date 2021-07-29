MOLLY
Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of branch closings includes a location in Kings Mountain among 23 overall.
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
His mother, Anne Graham Lotz, said on social media that her son is in the intensive care unit at an unidentified hospital. She asked for people to pray for her son’s recovery.
Faced with an arena-sized public-relations gaffe, Forsyth County officials quickly decided Thursday to postpone action on plans to build a 50,…
Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation…
A Davie County teenager died Monday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.
A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages.
The Sportsman Division usually delivers at Bowman Gray Stadium, and the Colors Edge Sportsman 100 was one to remember.
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored legislative bill that threatens the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way be…
GREENSBORO — Police say they have identified the body found Thursday in Guilford County as Alan Aidan Tran, 19, whose Dodge Charger was found Tuesday with heavy fire damage.