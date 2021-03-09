Monarch butterfly population down so it’s not too early to plan your urban monarch garden, researchers say

For monarchs, northern habitat may be particularly important this season, depending on what conditions the butterflies find in Texas after this winter’s extreme cold and storms.

But now is the perfect time to start planning to plant some milkweed, Hasle and Klinger said. They recommend checking out native plant sales from sites like the Illinois Native Plant Society and preordering; milkweed can be in high demand come June.

There aren’t many don’ts for starting up a milkweed patch, Hasle said, but one plant to avoid is tropical milkweed, a nonnative plant that flowers late in the season. The best garden is one you can sustain, Hasle said. And it can make for a fun family project.

“The best thing to do is what you can do,” Hasle said. “One milkweed plant in a pot on your balcony is doing something.”

Last year the project reached 10 counties, including locations in Indiana. Sign-up for participants is open, and trainings will start in spring, including some in Spanish, as part of an effort to make the project more bilingual. Milkweed giveaways for participants are also planned.

This summer, the Field Museum will also collaborate with the Chicago Botanic Garden, which has its own community science project involving monarchs and milkweed.