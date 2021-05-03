Monday's Winning Lottery Numbers
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ted's Kickin' Chicken has been a fixture in Pfafftown for 21 years
A Forsyth County man has won $1 million in the N.C. Education Lottery, state officials say.
Minister faces child pornography charge. Forsyth man is a senior pastor at First Baptist in Stanleyville.
A Forsyth County minister has been arrested and charged with having child pornography. T Elliott Welch has been senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville since February 2020 and has a degree in religion, specializing in Youth Ministry, from Liberty University.
Rebecca McKnight saw value in teaching 'hard history.' Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools community mourns death of social studies director.
Rebecca McKnight, the social studies director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, died on Tuesday. She believed children should see themselves in American history.
A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.
N.C. Leadership Academy, Atkins High School and Reagan High School are ranked among the top 50 high schools in North Carolina, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual survey. The schools also placed well among schools nationally.
A man was shot in the arm Tuesday night on East Fifteenth Street, Winston-Salem police said.
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
Demonstrators in downtown Winston-Salem call for end to state-sanctioned violence against Black people
Demonstrators gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center on North Chestnut Street and then marched around the Forsyth County Jail. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.
An excavator loaded garbage and other debris into a large metal bin off Akron Drive Wednesday afternoon near the site of a homeless camp known…