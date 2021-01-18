Monday's Winning Lottery Numbers
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 17-year-old girl is facing a new charge in connection with a chase involving Forsyth County sheriff's deputies that left a 13-year-old boy d…
Forsyth's first public defender dies. Pete Clary was known for his advocacy for people with disabilities.
If you ever had the good fortune to be in the same room with Pete Clary, be that a courtroom or a barroom, odds are good you might have heard …
Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died, county officials said late Sunday night.
Bar permits canceled without notice, owners in Winston-Salem say. State says it will work with businesses.
Bar owners in Winston-Salem and elsewhere are worried about losing their permits to sell alcoholic beverages, but state officials are saying t…
The Precision Decorating property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.25 million to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Reg…
(TNS) — “I hope your businesses burn and rot in hell,” said the caller on the voicemail recording to Amazing Glazed doughnuts in Chesapeake, V…
Forsyth County has been listed as one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site for COVID-19, state Health Se…
The former Sears retail store at Hanes Mall owned by Novant Health Inc. is going to serve as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site for Forsyth Coun…
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health offered Saturday an online option for COVID-19 application appointments that opened and closed …
Forsyth County will soon have three COVID-19 mass-vaccination sites, operated separately by Atrium Health, Novant Health Inc. and the county D…