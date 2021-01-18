 Skip to main content
Monday's Winning Lottery Numbers
Monday's Winning Lottery Numbers

Pick 3

Daytime 7-5-1

Evening 6-7-0

Pick 4

Daytime 3-5-2-4

Evening 5-4-4-5

Cash 5

12-15-31-41-42

Lucky for Life

2-13-14-19-31

LB - 7

