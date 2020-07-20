Lotteries
Monday’s winning numbers
North Carolina
Day Pick 3
8-1-0
Day Pick 4
8-9-3-0
Evening Pick 3
2-4-5
Evening Pick 4
5-0-4-8
Cash 5
9-15-20-36-37
Lucky for Life
11-15-37-40-46
LB
6
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 107 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
