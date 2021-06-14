 Skip to main content
Monday's Winning Lottery Numbers
Monday's Winning Lottery Numbers

Pick 3

Daytime 1-6-3

Evening 0-3-5

Pick 4

Daytime 2-1-2-7

Evening 2-4-4-1

Cash 5

1-15-19-23-36

Lucky for Life

3-17-19-21-37

LB - 12

