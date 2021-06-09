 Skip to main content
Montgomery Wilson Moore, Mount Tabor High
Montgomery Wilson Moore, Mount Tabor High

Mount Tabor Graduation 2021 (copy)

Montgomery Moore, senior class president, smiles as he is introduced before giving his speech, during the Mount Tabor graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"Through many dangers, toils and snares, We have already come. Tis grace hath brought us safe thus far, And grace will lead us home." – "Amazing Grace" by John Newton

Through it all, we were divided by many issues — politics, race and pandemic.

Amid divisions, we were united by grit. We continued to function under one creed: "Excellence in Every Endeavor!" Many fell off who began this journey with us. The formal path of educational enlightenment is not for everyone.

For we who have reached the end of our high school trek, the challenges and COVID remnants slowed us down but did not stop us.

We persevered, we rallied, we overcame. Therefore, we are ready for the bright future within our grasp. See it! Reach for it! Wield it! It’s ours. "Nothing but death can keep us from it." - "Color Purple" by Alice Walker.

Whether you are going to travel, to work, to the military or to college, be sure to grow wherever you are planted. Thurgood Marshal advised us to dissent wherever you find yourself in the midst of injustice or indifference.

Stand up for the underserved.

Step up in the absence of moral leadership.

When you leave, I hope you left the place better than when you arrived.

Peace and blessings for a bright future.

Montgomery Wilson Moore, senior class president, Mount Tabor High School Class of 2021

