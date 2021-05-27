MOON
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
City workers removed Thursday morning accumulated trash and debris from a house at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway.
John Augustine, a longtime science teacher at Jefferson Middle School, died on Monday night, hours after teachers paraded in front of his house. "I love you," he told them.
- Updated
A 79-year-old Thomasville woman faces charges of embezzlement and forgery after she was accused of taking more than $150,000 from her employer…
Two juveniles, both 15 years old, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Winston-Salem convenience store on Saturday.
Brittany and Robbie Adkins lost two daughters in a horrific wreck. Community rallies to help Boonville family
Renee Jacobs calls her family one that’s about as close as you can get, but a lot of other people are stepping up to help her brother’s family…
The city of Winston-Salem is adjusting its mask and public-gathering restrictions — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — to match the easing of statewide social-distancing guidelines allowed by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 14.
The string of shootings in Winston-Salem continued Friday evening with the wounding of a man in the city's northeastern section.
DA: Forsyth sheriff's deputies shot man to death after the man reached for rifle. The fatal shooting has been declared justified.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said he has cleared four deputies who shot a man to death. That man, Christopher Joel Mock, was a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend, who was later found dead. Mock led deputies on a mile-long chase, and according to O'Neill, reached for a rifle, leading deputies to fire their weapons.
In a tip of the hat to its historic location on what used to be the site of Cloverdale Apartments, a new complex rising on the site will be called The Legacy.
Stone Mountain State Park is filled with old moonshine stills that are off the marked trails at the park. There will be four guided hikes next week during N.C. Trail Days in Elkin that will take hikers past about 10 of them.