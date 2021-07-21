More than 1,400 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina as numbers continue to tick up.

“Symptoms with delta tend to be a runny nose, sore throat, things that are less specific to COVID, and that’s going to present a real diagnostic challenge for clinicians as we head into the fall and the circulation of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” Priest said.

He said community spread is concerning because of the vulnerability of the unvaccinated, particularly those who are school age.

“Delta seems to be more contagious and a more severe case, but not necessarily more deadly right now,” Priest said.

“Other variants could come that could change that equation. Because of that, it can become even more contagious.

“When that happens, it’s going to run through parts of our community who are not vaccinated," Priest said.

Vaccination gift cards

As on noon Wednesday, 164 Forsyth County residents gotten $25 gift cards for getting or helping someone get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Of the 164, 154 got a first dose; the other 10 went to people who drove others to the vaccination site.