More than 1,400 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina as numbers continue to tick up.

The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant has contributed to North Carolina reaching a nine-week high for new cases on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Services listed in Wednesday's report there were 1,434 new cases statewide.
That's up from 871 reported Tuesday and the previous recent high of 1,163 reported Friday.
The last time the daily new case count was higher was 1,501 reported May 13.
As key COVID-19 metrics continue to rise in North Carolina — including the positive test rate and hospitalizations — Gov. Roy Cooper has scheduled an update for 2 p.m. Wednesday that's likely to focus on statewide masking policies, including in K-12 schools.
The statewide positive test rate was at a three-month high of 7.9%, up from the 7.3% rate reported Tuesday.
The state also reached a six-week high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 694, up 22 from Tuesday's report.
Locally, Forsyth County was reported with 50 new cases and an additional COVID-19 related death.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, 37,327 Forsyth residents have tested positive for the virus and 428 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses. Forsyth has had 283 new cases so far in July.
For the pandemic, North Carolina has had 1.03 million COVID-19 cases and 13,550 COVID-19 related deaths, with the number of deaths up nine since Tuesday’s report.
Delta variant concerns
DHHS and local infectious diseases experts say the likely primary reasons for the uptick in key COVID-19 metrics is the delta variant, coupled with an expected ripple effect from an increase in public gatherings around the four-day Independence Day holiday period.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has said the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases — 99% — have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated, particularly those between ages 18 and 50.
The delta variant spreads faster than other strains of COVID-19 and could pose an increased risk of hospitalization.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the Triad “is well on its way for the delta variant being the variant we see in COVID cases.”
Priest said it is concerning that the delta variant is not necessarily producing the same “classic” symptoms as the earlier version of COVID-19, in particular the temporary loss of taste and smell.
“Symptoms with delta tend to be a runny nose, sore throat, things that are less specific to COVID, and that’s going to present a real diagnostic challenge for clinicians as we head into the fall and the circulation of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” Priest said.
He said community spread is concerning because of the vulnerability of the unvaccinated, particularly those who are school age.
“Delta seems to be more contagious and a more severe case, but not necessarily more deadly right now,” Priest said.
“Other variants could come that could change that equation. Because of that, it can become even more contagious.
“When that happens, it’s going to run through parts of our community who are not vaccinated," Priest said.
Vaccination gift cards
As on noon Wednesday, 164 Forsyth County residents gotten $25 gift cards for getting or helping someone get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Of the 164, 154 got a first dose; the other 10 went to people who drove others to the vaccination site.
Drivers bringing someone for their first shot can receive a gift card, even if they have already had their first dose. Drivers are eligible for a card for each person they bring to the county's vaccination site.
The department has 1,000 gift cards, which can be used anywhere a debit MasterCard is accepted.
The gift cards are available only to people who get vaccinated at the health department.
Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager, said Wednesday that "many people who were vaccinated said they came specifically for the card."
Each individual's COVID vaccination history will be checked before the shot is administered or the gift card is given.
The department provides vaccinations at its headquarters, 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.
Walk-ins are accepted at the following times: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. The clinic closes for lunch from noon-1 p.m. weekdays.
The gift cards will available at a department vaccination site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Unity Wellness Center’s ‘You Are Not Alone’ event at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place.
