At an hour and a half away from Winston-Salem, this small town is the farthest away on our list. However, don’t let that deter you from visiting. It’s well worth the drive.

The downtown area is a nice strip that spans several blocks. There are numerous shops, restaurants, and bars, and even a brewing company (Catawba Brewing Company). If you are looking for a lighter meal with a nice atmosphere, Grind Café is a must.

For history lovers, on the outskirts of the downtown sits The History Museum of Burke County. This two-story museum is filled with historical exhibits spanning the town’s history. The staff, very knowledgeable about the exhibits and town history, conducts guided tours at the museum.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Catawba River Greenway, a paved walking trail that spans 3.8 miles along the Catawba River. In the center sits Catawba Meadows Park, fully equipped with ball fields, a playground, disc golf, rock climbing tower and zipline park.

Established: 1784

Best known for: Its incredible views from almost any point in town, as it is situated off Catawba River near Table Rock.

A well-known resident: Samuel James Ervin Jr. (1896-1985), U.S. senator (1954-1974)

Learn more: discoverburkecounty.com/

