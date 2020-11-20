Mormon president urges gratitude to deal with trying 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called on members Friday to flood social media over Thanksgiving week with messages of gratitude in what he hopes will serve as a healing tool as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, racism and a lack of civility.

Russell M. Nelson, a 96-year-old former heart surgeon, said in a recorded speech posted online that the COVID-19 pandemic is a great concern to him as "a man of science and faith" but not his only worry.

"I view the current pandemic as only one of many ills that plague our world, including hate, civil unrest, racism, violence, dishonesty and lack of civility," Nelson said.

He urged the Utah-based faith's 16.5 million members around the globe to appreciate what they have, rather than dwelling on the negative. He pointed to his own ability to overcome pain from his first wife's death 16 years ago and the passing of two of his daughters to cancer. He told members to post on social media about what they are grateful for each of the next seven days, while also doing daily prayers.