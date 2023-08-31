The volume of loan originations in the Winston-Salem area rose during the second quarter, but remain below typical levels as high mortgage interest rates remain a barrier for many potential homeowners.

There were 3,889 mortgage loan originations in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties during the second quarter, national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions said in a new report.

Although the loan origination volume was up 19.4% from 3,256 in the first quarter, it is down 31.9% from 5,708 a year ago.

According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 7.23% as of Aug. 24 — its highest level since June 2001.

Meanwhile, the 15-year fixed rate was at 6.55%.

“With mortgage rates currently above 7% and expected to remain above 6% by the end of the year, affordability will remain a hurdle for many households looking to buy a home,” Edward Seiler, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s associate vice president of housing economics, told The Associated Press.

For the three-county Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, there was a 17% increase in originations to 4,218 in the second quarter along with a 29.4% decrease from 5,972 a year ago.

“Home buyers and owners alike lined back up again at the doors of mortgage lenders this spring seeking loans of all kinds,” said Rob Barber, Attom’s chief executive. “It looks like owners took advantage of the small rate drop to refinance existing loans while a jump in mortgages for purchasers was likely fueled by a number of forces that pushed the overall housing market to heat back up during the spring buying season.

“Buyers also might have jumped back in amid worries about even more rate increases that could have price them out of a new home.”

Barber cautioned that “lenders certainly aren’t anywhere near as busy as they were back in 2021, and the second-quarter surge could be just a momentary thing. But the upturn was significant and a testimony to how strong the housing market remains around the country.”

Attom also released data on second-quarter single-family and condominium sales.

For the Winston-Salem area, there were 1,446 single-family and condominium sales during the quarter with a median sale price of $270,000, median loan amount of $237,000 and median down payment of $16,964.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 1,504 sales during the quarter with a median sale price of $267,500, median loan amount of $232,650 and median down payment of $15,930. That represented a 6% median down payment.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area had 6,400 sales during the quarter with a median sale price of $400,000, median loan amount of $340,000 and median down payment of $40,000. That represented a 10% median down payment.