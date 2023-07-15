Mortimer Jul 15, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'Yarn Splashing' comes to Winston-Salem Knitting and crocheting, the most grandma of crafts, has gone guerilla. UPDATE: I-40 westbound reopens in Forsyth County after multiple wrecks None of the accidents appeared to be serious, a dispatcher with the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder, Brock Wilken selected in first round of MLB Draft Teammate Brock Wilken is picked 18th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers Wake Forest's Dave Clawson's name linked to vacant Northwestern job Report has Clawson and Duke's Mike Elko as initial candidates At least seven Wake Forest baseball players await fate in MLB draft Coming off a prolific season which took the team to the College World Series, at least seven Wake Forest baseball players are awaiting the nex…