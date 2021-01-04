 Skip to main content
Mount Airy 55, Reagan 43
Mount Airy 55, Reagan 43

MOUNT AIRY ;20;11;10;14 ;— ;55

REAGAN  ;6 ;11 ;10 ;14; — ;43

MOUNT AIRY (55) Harmon 15, Fitzgibbons 13, Sizemore 9, Routh 8, Stroup 3, Joyce 3, Mason 2, Poindexter 2.

REAGAN (43) Rogers 17, O. Koivisto 9, Hill 8, Fagan 4, George 2, Corbin 2, Joines 1.

Records: Mount Airy 1-0; Reagan 0-1

