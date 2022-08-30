Mount Airy HVAC company changes name, brand

J’s HVAC Unlimited, a Mount Airy-based heating and cooling services company, has changed its name to Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing.
The company, founded in 2005, said the name change will be accompanied by a new brand, truck wraps and website.
Jay’s provides a number of services, including residential and commercial HVAC care, planned maintenance agreements, aeroseal duct sealing, generators, duct cleaning, mold removal and more.
For more information about Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing, call 336)-690-5253 or go to www.jayisontheway.com.
336-727-7376