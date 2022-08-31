Mount Tabor runs to sweep

Mount Tabor's Andrew Burrell gives the thumbs up before crossing the finish line to win the Norman Trzaskoma Invitational for the 2.0-mile course on Wednesday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex. The Mount Tabor boys also won the team competition.
Walt Unks, Journal
Reynolds' Chandler Welsh led wire-to wire to win the girls' competition of the Norman Trzaskoma Invitational. The Mount Tabor girls won the team competition, followed by West Forsyth and Reagan.
Traquan Javon Cheeseboro, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2021 shooting death. He himself is in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the chest down, after being shot the same night.
1 of 2
Mount Tabor's Andrew Burrell gives the thumbs up before crossing the finish line to win the Norman Trzaskoma Invitational for the 2.0-mile course on Wednesday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex. The Mount Tabor boys also won the team competition.