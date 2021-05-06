Mount Tabor wins 3-AA state football championship

STATE CHAMPS!

Mount Tabor’s football players and their fans and alumni can celebrate the school’s first state championship in the sport after the Spartans’ 24-16 victory over Cleveland in the Class 3-AA title game in Chapel Hill.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING“We knew everybody from our city, everybody from our state, was going to be watching this game, so we knew we had to put it on for our city. This puts Tabor on the map and I feel like it’s going to be the best thing to ever happen to Mount Tabor.” – Lance Patterson, Mount Tabor junior and game MVP