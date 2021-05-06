 Skip to main content
Mount Tabor wins 3-AA state football championship
Mount Tabor wins 3-AA state football championship

Mount Tabor football players celebrate after beating Cleveland 24-16 in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football state championship game at at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

STATE CHAMPS!

Mount Tabor’s football players and their fans and alumni can celebrate the school’s first state championship in the sport after the Spartans’ 24-16 victory over Cleveland in the Class 3-AA title game in Chapel Hill.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING“We knew everybody from our city, everybody from our state, was going to be watching this game, so we knew we had to put it on for our city. This puts Tabor on the map and I feel like it’s going to be the best thing to ever happen to Mount Tabor.” – Lance Patterson, Mount Tabor junior and game MVP

THE CHAMPIONSHIP SEASONRegular season

Feb. 26: At Reagan (W, 22-13)

March 5: Reynolds (W, 68-6)

March 12: Western Guilford (W, 56-0)

March 20: At Dudley (W, 9-6)

March 26: At Smith (W, 50-6)

April 2: Parkland (W, 50-0)

April 9: Southwest Guilford (W, 36-13)

NCHSAA playoffs

April 16: Alexander Central (W, 36-7)

April 23: Matthews Weddington (W, 21-10)

April 30: Dudley (W, 24-20)

May 6: Cleveland (W, 24-16)

