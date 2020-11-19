Movie review: Standard procedural path saps life out of 'The Last Vermeer'

The artist swears his own innocence, but Piller imprisons him in a gallery attic while he tracks down his various other close confidants to deduce who sold what to whom. Was Goring merely a fan of Dutch Golden Age painting, or was he competitive with Hitler? Was the expensive artwork a guise for laundering money? Is this particular painting worth anything, and who is the arbiter of that value?

"The Last Vermeer" is handsomely shot by Remi Adefarasin, and sumptuously production designed by Arthur Max, who crafted the rich, plush interiors upon which the investigation plays out. There's plenty of material for an exploration of the ethical complications of life in an occupied country, something that deeply troubles Piller at home and at work. Not to mention the philosophical conversations about the valuation of art, a topic upon which van Meegeren, the critically derided artist, expounds at length.