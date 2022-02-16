Movie review: Tom Holland in the video game adaptation 'Uncharted'

Goonies never say die, and neither do some of their storylines.

“Uncharted,” a new movie based on the PlayStation video game, cribs heavily from adventures such as “The Goonies” and its holy grail, “Indiana Jones.” It’s the kind of movie that wears its influences proudly on its sleeve to perhaps enlarge itself by those associations.

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who was raised in an orphanage, has no reptile phobia to speak of but when his travels bring him to a cathedral, he utters in a very Jonesian fashion: “Nuns. Why’s it always got to be nuns.”

“Uncharted” is the latest in a proliferation of video game adaptations, and it’s not hard to see why this PlayStation game, which launched with “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” in 2007, was quickly picked up by Hollywood. The game, which came a few years on the heels of “National Treasure,” with Nicolas Cage, was very much based on movies. So it’s probably inevitable that “Uncharted” feels like a copy of a copy.