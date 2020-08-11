Breaking
Watch Now: Forsyth jail video of scenes leading up to John Neville's death
High Point man charged with trafficking heroin after police receive complaints, authorities say
Police ID teens who were shot to death Saturday in Winston-Salem. A 17-year-old faces an accessory charge.
Video shows John Neville plead for help in the Forsyth County jail before he was hospitalized and died
COVID-19 outbreak at child-care center in Kernersville. County has additional COVID-related death.
