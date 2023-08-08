Now You See Me 2(2016, Adventure) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo TNT, 5:30 p.m.
My Diary of Lies(2023, Drama) Noémi VanSlyke, Laurie Fortier LMN, 6 p.m.
Nature of Love(2020, Romance-comedy) Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell Hallmark, 6 p.m.
ATL(2006, Comedy-drama) Tip Harris, Lauren London VH1, 6:30 p.m.
Hacksaw Ridge(2016, War) Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington AMC, 8 p.m.
Knives Out(2019, Mystery) Daniel Craig, Chris Evans TNT, 8 p.m.
Lethal Love Triangle (2021, Suspense) Savvy Shay, Taylor Jabara LMN, 8 p.m.
Old School(2003, Comedy) Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell Paramount, 8 p.m.
Winter Castle (2019, Romance) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns(2008, Comedy-drama) Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett VH1, 9 p.m.
The Secret Lives of College Freshmen(2021, Suspense) Sarah Grey, Oliver Rice LMN, 10 p.m.
The Magnificent Seven(2016, Western) Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt AMC, 11 p.m.