A straight shot up 52 North, Mt. Airy is the closest small town on our list, about 37 minutes from Winston-Salem.
Even if you ever watched “The Andy Griffith Show,” there are some fun sites to check out and things to do related to the show.
The Andy Griffith Museum has some cool exhibits, and you can see first-hand how the show was made and even sets and costumes from the show. Kids and kids-at-heart will love that their museum “ticket” is a sheriff-badge sticker.
You can also sign up for squad car tours in a vintage squad cars. Plus, you can drive by Andy Griffith’s home, which is not far from downtown.
Afterward, be sure to walk through the downtown area for shopping, dining and drinks. The ice cream at Hillbilly Ice & Creamery on Main Street is absolutely amazing.
Like Hillsborough and other small towns, many shops are closed on Sundays. One site closed on Sundays but worth a Saturday visit is the Old North State Winery. A final great stop in Mt. Airy, near downtown, is the Riverside Park Granite City Greenway.
People are also reading…
- Established: 1885
- Best known as: Childhood home of actor Andy Griffith Griffith (1926-2012) and the inspiration of Mayberry, the setting of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
- Well-known former resident: Yep, Griffith
- Learn more: visitmayberry.com