Musical 'Come From Away' shows Canadian town's compassion after 9/11 attacks

When Claude Elliott speaks to other towns and groups, the longtime former mayor of Gander, Newfoundland, offers a lesson based on experience.
“The greatest asset you have in your community is your people,” Elliott says. “There’s no challenge too big when the community comes together that you can’t foresee and conquer.”
Elliott witnessed that on 9/11, when the 2001 terrorist attacks closed U.S. airspace and forced 38 international planes to land in his tiny town.
The 9,600 townspeople quickly mounted a massive effort to provide 6,700 “plane people” from 95 countries — diverted en route to the United States — with transportation, housing, food, beds and any needed medical care for up to five days.
They even assisted animals in the planes’ cargo holds.
Elliott was instrumental in orchestrating the efforts. But he gives credit to the townspeople.
“It was overwhelming the amount of support that the community gave,” he said last week from Gander, in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Gander’s story became the basis for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Come From Away.”
From Tuesday, Dec. 28, through Jan. 2, the North American touring company of “Come From Away” will perform it at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Katja Brown of Summerfield will be there.
Brown, now 51, was among passengers on a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany, that landed in Gander.
Brown was traveling with Joshua, her year-old son, and Caroline, her three-month-old daughter. A close friend from Germany traveled with them to help with the children.
The family was headed home to Dallas, Texas, and to her husband, Steven.
Brown and her family ended up staying in a Lions Club building in Gander.
“We were extremely lucky,” Brown said in a Zoom interview last week. “The people in Gander opened their homes and hearts to all of us.”
Brown has seen “Come From Away” in New York. On Sunday, she will see it at the Tanger Center with her husband and daughter, Caroline, now in her early 20s.
Irene Sankoff and David Hein wrote and composed the musical. Its characters are based on the experiences of real people and actual events in Gander from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2001.
The title “Come From Away” comes from the term used in Canada’s Atlantic provinces for someone who has moved to the area from somewhere else.
The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards. It won for Best Direction of a Musical.
Although the musical has comedic moments, it often brings audience members to tears over the kindness of the human spirit.
Elliott has become a spokesman for Gander on the world stage. His character appears in “Come From Away.”
Now 71, he served as Gander’s mayor from 1996 to 2017. He has seen the musical 87 times.
Although concerned the first time about what he might see, he said, “By the time the show was over, I realized they had nailed it,” Elliott said. “They had made it exactly. The wording might be different. But everything you see in that musical happened.”
The real pilot Beverley Bass has attended even more performances than he, Elliott said.
Bass, the first female American Airlines pilot of a commercial plane, was flying a Boeing 777 from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on 9/11. She was ordered to land at Gander.
Her experience in Gander was one of several stories featured in “Come from Away.” Her character is partly a composite combining experiences of other pilots who landed there.
But the musical’s song “Me and the Sky” is entirely drawn from the real Bass’ life story.
Other plane passengers include Nick and Diane, a couple who met and fell in love, and gay couple Kevin Tuerff and his partner who befriend them.
Actors in the musical often play two characters, doing slight costume changes and changing accents in between.
The town of Gander is 90 minutes ahead of New York time. The town heard about the terrorist attacks in the United States at about 10:30 or 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Elliott said.
Four commercial airliners were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pa. Nearly 3,000 people died.
Some planes crossing the Atlantic were turned back to European destinations. Pilots of 38 of the others were told to land at Gander International Airport.
“We were told it was only going to be for a short period of time, until the U.S. figured out what was going on, how widespread this attack was ...” Elliott said. “But as the morning and the day wore on, we realized that wasn’t going to happen.”
Word of the planes’ diversion and the needs of passengers spread quickly in the small town.
Elliott helped encourage striking school bus drivers to transport passengers to places where they would stay and back to the airport.
“We met with the union and they didn’t hesitate,” Elliott said. “They put down their picket signs and volunteered their time ...”
Passengers could bring only their carry-on luggage; their suitcases had to stay on their planes.
The Canadian Forces brought in 6,000 cots to various buildings — clubs, schools, churches, homes — where passengers could sleep.
The local telephone company set up long-distance phone banks so passengers could call home.
Residents provided three hot meals each day and invited some passengers to their homes to take showers.
Aside from Gander, planes had landed in neighboring St. John’s, Deer Lake, Goose Bay and Stephenville. “So almost everyone in the whole province helped somewhere along the way,” Elliott said.
What kept Elliott going?
“I guess adrenaline?” he said questioningly.
“We knew that there were a lot of people that needed a lot of help,” Elliott said. “We wanted to make sure that we kept those people as comfortable as we possibly could with food and shelter. There was a lot of stress for those people, especially the U.S. citizens.”
“We tried to make their stay as comfortable as they could under difficult circumstances,” he said. “We even had music parodies and tried to lighten them up and take their mind off everything and just enjoy some of our culture and have a great time.”
Planes stayed up to five days. Some continued to their destinations; others returned to their originating cities.
“As one lady said to me when she was leaving, ‘They told me I was stranded, but I wasn’t stranded. I ended up on a resort with all expenses paid for five days,’ Elliott quoted her as saying. “So it was nice that the people enjoyed it as much as they could under the circumstances.”
Today, Gander has about 13,000 residents. They wonder what all the fuss is about, for doing something they felt they should do, Elliott said.
Lessons from the experience continue to resonate.
“We don’t have to agree with everything everybody does,” Elliott said. “But at the end of the day when someone’s in need, we step up and help them and we put everything else on the side. That’s what people can learn from this.”
Passenger Kevin Tuerff was inspired to send his company employees in pairs on Sept. 11 annually onto the streets of Austin, Texas, each with $100 and instructions to do good deeds for strangers. Strangers were invited to pay it forward.
That initiative became the Pay-It-Forward 9/11 foundation. It encourages people everywhere to remember the people of Newfoundland by doing three good deeds each Sept. 11.
Elliott calls it all “a good news story.”
“I think the world today needs a good news story,” Elliott said. “And I think this is the one that’s doing it.”
“Even in our country, there’s turmoil,” Elliott said. “People are just looking for something good. I’ve talked to thousands of people on the travels to those shows and people will say, ‘I needed that.’”
