Musician Jeffrey Dean Foster

Jeffrey Dean Foster has been immersed in the musical world for over four decades. He performs regularly throughout the Triad, including at The Ramkat in downtown Winston.

During his childhood in Winston-Salem, he would hang out at the YMCA downtown and worked at Bococo-Stroud.

Now, he finds himself performing at some of the city’s top venues. When not performing, Foster loves enjoying local restaurants, such as J S Pulliam Barbeque, Mr. Barbecue and Golden India in Winston-Salem.

His love of music is apparent in his songs and performances. Foster finds music almost stops time for him and can even transport him elsewhere. He not only performs but is a songwriter.

In addition to providing his musical talents to the Triad, Foster serves as the program director at The Shalom Project. This noteworthy nonprofit organization strives to help those in need of medical care, food and clothing.

What did you learn about yourself as an artist during the pandemic?

“I learned what I already suspected to be true: I’m pretty content out in the woods with nature, quiet and some guitars and a piano. I was extremely lucky in many ways during the pandemic. I did not get sick, and I was able to continue working at The Shalom Project because we never closed our medical clinic and food pantry. So, I was able to still be connected to some humans and then go home and feel like the world wasn’t spinning too fast.”

Where do you find inspiration for your art?

“I wish I knew and could turn it on more often. Staying open to nature and memories help me not be distracted by every little trend that scurries by.”

What is your favorite part about being a musician?

“The only thing special about being an artist is making something from nothing that wasn’t there a few minutes or hours before and, at some point, letting other folks hear it. Even though the first part is pretty solitary, it’s still the big pay off.”

Do you have any advice you’d give aspiring artists?

“Just do what you like. There is no other pay off.”