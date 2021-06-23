N.C. jobless rate reaches another monthly pandemic low

North Carolina's unemployment rate remained on a slow and steady recovery pace during May.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the jobless rate dropped from 5% in April to another COVID-19 pandemic low of 4.8% in May.
The rate has decreased for seven consecutive months since 7.3% in September. The monthly declines have ranged from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points.
The state rate also has been below the U.S. rate for 12 consecutive months with the U.S. rate at 5.8% in May.
The May state rate is just 0.9 percentage points above 3.9% in March 2020 — the last rate before the brunt of the COViD-19 pandemic began to be fully experienced.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the May 2021 employment news is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
Individuals who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 12.9% in March, while the U.S. rate was 10.2% in May. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
The state’s labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
Most economists say the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
"All of the improvement in unemployment in May was due to people leaving the labor force entirely," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy. "Even though the unemployment rate fell, the number of employed persons also fell.
"While North Carolina has logged a great deal of progress relative to where the state was a year ago, conditions still remain worse off than was the case prior to the recession.
"Focusing myopically on the unemployment rate will lead federal and state policymakers to declare a recovery prematurely and withdraw important economic and social supports too soon." Quinterno said.
There are North Carolinians who have not re-entered the workforce because they are receiving limited state and federal unemployment insurance benefit payments.
For some individuals, those limited benefits — including the $300 federal weekly payment — are more than they typically make in their minimum- to low-wage job.
Others are staying at home with their pre-K and school-age children because they can’t afford to work and pay for child care. They may be able to go back to work in August and September if K-12 schools are fully open.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said Wednesday that overall "the official unemployment rate is indicating too optimistic of a picture."
"Job growth should be stronger, and a variety of factors — generous unemployment compensation, individuals re-training for better jobs, child care needs, and continuing fears of COVID — are likely some of the reasons.
"We’ll have a better assessment of these factors when the federal supplemental unemployment benefits end (on Sept. 6) and in-person schooling restarts."
Mixed results
Since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates have decreased more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The May 2021 statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 16,241 decline in the state’s labor force from April to May to an overall total of just under 5 million.
That represented a 4,550 decline in those listed as employed, as well as an 11,691 decline in those listed as unemployed.
The May 2021 totals, meanwhile, show the level of employment recovery over the past 12 months
The labor force is up 4.1% from 4.8 million in May 2020. That represents a net gain of 605,656 listed as employed and an additional 407,991 no longer listed as unemployed.
In the monthly employer survey, the state is up 4,500 private-sector jobs from April to May, but down 3,100 government jobs.
There was a net gain of 7,600 leisure and hospitality jobs, along with 2,100 in trade, transportation and utilities sector.
Offset somewhat those gains were a loss of 2,00 jobs in the other services category, along with 1,600 in construction, 1,200 in professional and business services, and 1,100 in education and health services.
"The troubling aspect of the May report is the decline in the labor force by 16,241," Walden said.
"In a typical robust economic recovery, the number of people in the labor force increases as jobless folks increasingly look for work."
From May 2020 to May 2021, the state is up 340,800 private-sector jobs and down 3,500 government jobs.
"Economic recovery is a human process, which takes time and support,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“More people are looking for work than before COVID-19, and over 40,000 people have been forced out of the labor market since January, so we need to help people who lost jobs and are trying to build post-pandemic careers.”
McHugh said that North Carolina has recovered fewer than 6,000 jobs since the start of 2021.
"With employment nearly 165,000 jobs short of the pre-pandemic levels, the incredibly slow pace of job growth over the past several months could make for a very long recovery," McHugh said.
336-727-7376