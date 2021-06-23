N.C. jobless rate reaches another monthly pandemic low

North Carolina's unemployment rate remained on a slow and steady recovery pace during May.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the jobless rate dropped from 5% in April to another COVID-19 pandemic low of 4.8% in May.

The rate has decreased for seven consecutive months since 7.3% in September. The monthly declines have ranged from 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points.

The state rate also has been below the U.S. rate for 12 consecutive months with the U.S. rate at 5.8% in May.

The May state rate is just 0.9 percentage points above 3.9% in March 2020 — the last rate before the brunt of the COViD-19 pandemic began to be fully experienced.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

However, the May 2021 employment news is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.

That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.