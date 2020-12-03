N.C. Police Benevolent Association takes issue with Adams comments describing the actions of white police officer

A representative of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association said Thursday that Council Member D.D. Adams has displayed "outrageous conduct" when Adams described a white police officer's actions last month in tackling a Black teenage girl as racist.

"We think Ms. Adams went a bridge too far," said John Midgette, the executive director of the N.C. Police Benevolet Association.

Adams looked at a "snippet of video footage" before making her accusation, Midgette said at a news conference. As mayor pro tempore, Adams represents all Winston-Salem residents, Midgette said.

"She (Adams) is required by law and policy to do better than a citizen with an opinion," Midgette said. "She went forward and declared that this is pure racism."

A video shows Winston-Salem Police Officer Zacherie Jones tackling and detaining a teenage girl on Nov. 7 as police took her and four other juveniles into custody during their investigation of a reported breaking and entering of a house in the 3800 block of Hartford Street. The juveniles were eventually released into the custody of their parents or guardians, police said.

Adams was among the speakers at a Nov. 16 news conference staged by the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, which criticized Jones' actions.