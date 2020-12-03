N.C. Police Benevolent Association takes issue with Adams comments describing the actions of white police officer

A representative of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association said Thursday that Council Member D.D. Adams has displayed "outrageous conduct" when Adams described a white police officer's actions last month in tackling a Black teenage girl as racist.
"We think Ms. Adams went a bridge too far," said John Midgette, the executive director of the N.C. Police Benevolet Association.
Adams looked at a "snippet of video footage" before making her accusation, Midgette said at a news conference. As mayor pro tempore, Adams represents all Winston-Salem residents, Midgette said.
"She (Adams) is required by law and policy to do better than a citizen with an opinion," Midgette said. "She went forward and declared that this is pure racism."
A video shows Winston-Salem Police Officer Zacherie Jones tackling and detaining a teenage girl on Nov. 7 as police took her and four other juveniles into custody during their investigation of a reported breaking and entering of a house in the 3800 block of Hartford Street. The juveniles were eventually released into the custody of their parents or guardians, police said.
Adams was among the speakers at a Nov. 16 news conference staged by the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, which criticized Jones' actions.
At that time, Adams said that, as a Black woman, she is "tired of us always having to come and ask, or say, or want to know did this happen. We all know how this happens. This is racism, y'all."
