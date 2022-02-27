N.C. REP. AMBER M. BAKER, FIRST TERM

What keeps you up at night?

The fact that we can’t seem to break the gridlock is really concerning for me. We can’t seem to work to the middle or find common ground.

Who is your role model?

Shirley Chisholm is a big one as she was the first women of color elected to Congress. There were several other females in politics too. At the time when I began admiring these people, I didn’t even know I wanted to be in politics.

Looking back now, I know I am standing on their shoulders and hope to be the embodiment of these women. I hope to be a role model myself for young women who feel they can’t do it.

What advice would you give to other women who want to become public servants?

Know why you want to run. Also, even if you are afraid to run, don’t let that hold you back. You can simply do it afraid.

Where do you find inspiration to be a leader?