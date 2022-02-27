N.C. REP. AMBER M. BAKER, FIRST TERM

Political newcomer N.C. Rep Amber Baker (D-District 72) joined the state legislature in January.
Baker, a former principal at Kimberly Park Elementary, also taught life skills at Mount Tabor High School. She was involved in grassroots efforts for several years before running for office.
What inspired you to run that first time?
I remember watching all the decisions in Raleigh being made around education with elected officials lack of understanding on how the bills passed impacted educators to do their jobs.
I am an educator myself and was frustrated by the lack of raises and failure to pass bills. I felt it was my time to do my part and help increase the quality of life for both educators and North Carolina citizens.
What is your proudest moment as a legislator?
I was part of the team that helped pass a budget bill that had not been passed in over five years. While it was not perfect, and we didn’t get all we wanted from the bill, it was a significant victory to get the bill passed.
What do you like best about your role?
I love constituent services. After a tough day on the floor and feeling like no difference was made, with constituent services, I am able to help someone in my district.
What keeps you up at night?
The fact that we can’t seem to break the gridlock is really concerning for me. We can’t seem to work to the middle or find common ground.
Who is your role model?
Shirley Chisholm is a big one as she was the first women of color elected to Congress. There were several other females in politics too. At the time when I began admiring these people, I didn’t even know I wanted to be in politics.
Looking back now, I know I am standing on their shoulders and hope to be the embodiment of these women. I hope to be a role model myself for young women who feel they can’t do it.
What advice would you give to other women who want to become public servants?
Know why you want to run. Also, even if you are afraid to run, don’t let that hold you back. You can simply do it afraid.
Where do you find inspiration to be a leader?
I’m an educator first, and I am always hopeful for our future because of our younger people. When I say younger people, I don’t just mean those school-aged children, but also our young adults.
I’m excited to be a part of the next wave of leadership, their area of leadership. I know it will feel and look different but also that it will bring about new changes.
What is the most challenging part about being a female in an elected role?
Politics is a male-dominated field. As a female politician, we often must fight to be heard and make sure they know our voice counts
I know when I enter a committee meeting to vote, I must be extra well-read and prepared. Every vote, female or male, is just as powerful as every other person’s vote.
All any elected official has is one vote, so it’s important that no one feels their vote is less important.