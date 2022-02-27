N.C. REP. EVELYN TERRY, FIFTH TERM

Five-term State Rep. Evelyn Terry (D-District 71), was first elected to the N.C. House in 2012.
She announced in December that she will not seek a sixth term.
“After serving almost 55 years as an advocate for the underserved in both the nonprofit and political arenas in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, I have decided not to seek another term representing District 71 in the N.C. General Assembly,” Terry said in a statement.
Terry did not respond to our Q&A request, so these responses were pulled from previous Winston-Salem Journal interviews.
First elected office
Winston-Salem City Council in 2005, filling the Southeast Ward seat vacated by her husband, Fred Terry. She had run for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board in 1984, winning the primary but losing the general election.
What inspired Terry to enter politics
Evelyn and Frank Terry "noticed that so many kids in the neighborhood didn't know how to read, so we took it upon ourselves to do something about it," she said in a 1988 interview.
Proud accomplishments
As a member in the N.C. House, Terry “fought for the Equal Rights Amendment, expanded health care for all, education at all levels while fighting against the removal of the state’s earned income tax credit and the reduction of weekly unemployment benefit payments,” she said.
An important role model
Terry’s grandfather was community leader and brickmaker George Black, whom she has called “an Abe Lincoln Republican."
In 1971, at the request of President Richard Nixon, Terry accompanied Black and the U.S. Agency for International Development to teach people in Guyana how to make clay bricks to build houses. Black also was featured in Charles Kuralt's "On the Road" segment on the CBS Evening News.
Black’s craftsmanship is on display in bricks around Winston-Salem, including the Old Salem area, the Salem College Library, the former Wells Fargo branch at 916 W. Fourth Street and the former YCWA on Glade Street.
Today, Black’s statue stands in front of the Forsyth County Government Center.
Terry has served as principal at the George Black House and Brickyard. She worked to get the property nominated to the National Register of Historic Places and plans to use it as a place where young people can learn about Black’s entrepreneurship, perseverance and integrity. The George Black House and Brickyard is distinguished as a local landmark by the Historical Society of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.