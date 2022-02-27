N.C. REP. EVELYN TERRY, FIFTH TERM

As a member in the N.C. House, Terry “fought for the Equal Rights Amendment, expanded health care for all, education at all levels while fighting against the removal of the state’s earned income tax credit and the reduction of weekly unemployment benefit payments,” she said.

An important role model

Terry’s grandfather was community leader and brickmaker George Black, whom she has called “an Abe Lincoln Republican."

In 1971, at the request of President Richard Nixon, Terry accompanied Black and the U.S. Agency for International Development to teach people in Guyana how to make clay bricks to build houses. Black also was featured in Charles Kuralt's "On the Road" segment on the CBS Evening News.

Black’s craftsmanship is on display in bricks around Winston-Salem, including the Old Salem area, the Salem College Library, the former Wells Fargo branch at 916 W. Fourth Street and the former YCWA on Glade Street.

Today, Black’s statue stands in front of the Forsyth County Government Center.