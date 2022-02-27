N.C. SEN. JOYCE KRAWIEC, FOURTH TERM

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-District 31) was appointed in early 2014 to fill an unexpired term in the N.C. Senate.

She won the Republican primary later that year and has been winning reelection bids ever since, now serving her fourth term.

Krawiec has emerged in recent years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent. Earlier this year, she and Rep. Donny Lambeth were named as chairs of a joint legislative committee to study whether and how North Carolina could expand its Medicaid program.

“I am hopeful that we will explore all avenues,” Krawiec told the Winston-Salem Journal. “Our plan will be to provide better access to health care and to improve the Health of our residents in North Carolina.”

What was your first elected office?

N.C. House.

What inspired you to run that first time?

I was inspired to run by a strong desire to participate in improving the lives of the citizens of North Carolina.

What is your proudest moment as a legislator?