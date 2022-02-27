N.C. SEN. JOYCE KRAWIEC, FOURTH TERM

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-District 31) was appointed in early 2014 to fill an unexpired term in the N.C. Senate.
She won the Republican primary later that year and has been winning reelection bids ever since, now serving her fourth term.
Krawiec has emerged in recent years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent. Earlier this year, she and Rep. Donny Lambeth were named as chairs of a joint legislative committee to study whether and how North Carolina could expand its Medicaid program.
“I am hopeful that we will explore all avenues,” Krawiec told the Winston-Salem Journal. “Our plan will be to provide better access to health care and to improve the Health of our residents in North Carolina.”
What was your first elected office?
N.C. House.
What inspired you to run that first time?
I was inspired to run by a strong desire to participate in improving the lives of the citizens of North Carolina.
What is your proudest moment as a legislator?
My proudest moment as a legislator was passing a bill allowing insurance companies to provide coverage for therapy for children with autism. Before this legislation, insurance companies did not offer this. Passage of this bill had been attempted for 10 years.
Another is the passage of Burt’s Law regarding punishment for abuse in nursing/group homes.
What do you like best about your role?
I love helping constituents with issues.
What keeps you up at night?
The foster care system and the lack of permanent homes for foster children.
Who is your role model?
Margaret Thatcher.
What advice would you give to other women who want to become public servants?
Be prepared to work very hard and know the reward is worth the work.
Where do you find inspiration from to be a leader?
My faith guides my actions, and the constituents I serve inspire me every day!
What is the most challenging part about being a female in an elected role?
I feel being a female in an elected role does not bring any additional challenges. The position of a senator is challenging to anyone no matter who they are.