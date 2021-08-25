N.C. Senate passes broad police reform bill; Gov. Roy Cooper will now consider the legislation

The N.C. Senate has approved a police reform bill designed to get rid of undisciplined officers at law enforcement agencies throughout North Carolina while emphasizing mental health assistance for other officers.
The Senate voted, 42-0, Tuesday with eight senators receiving excused absences from the vote, according to legislative records.
Senators approved the changes made by the N.C. House, where 100 House members voted to support the bill last week, two members voted no, and 18 House members had excused absences from the vote.
The legislation heads to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
The bill creates both public and confidential databases that monitor officer histories and requires officers to report excessive force by colleagues. However, the bill omitted many criminal justice proposals by Democrats.
State Sen. Danny Ford Britt Jr., R-Columbus, the bill's primary sponsor, said that the legislation would do a lot to weed out bad officers.
"Since coming to Raleigh, I've worked tirelessly to correct the decades of overcriminalization implemented by previous legislatures," Britt said in a statement. "The bill squarely takes aim at that and implements reforms that benefit both our law enforcement community and the public they're sown to protect."
The final version of the 29-page bill also includes provisions such as requiring law enforcement officers' fingerprints be entered into state and federal databases; creating a database for law enforcement agencies that contains "critical incident information" when officers have been involved in cases that result in deaths or serious injuries and expanding mandatory training for officers to include mental health topics, community policing, minority sensitivity and the use of force.
Under the legislation, local agencies would be required to create an internal data collection when officers fire their weapons or are subject to citizen complaints.
Supporters praised the measure for including needed improvements during a time of national focus on racial inequity and police shootings of Black people. Those incidents include the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the fatal shooting in April of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.
The bill also addresses a situation stemming from Brown's death by altering the process by which the family members can view privately the police body camera footage of a death or serious injury to a relative. Brown's family was displeased with the pace in which they were able to see large segments of video about his death.
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, voted for the bill.
"This bill increases law enforcement standardization and provides additional oversight," Krawiec said. "There are two particular features that I especially support."
Krawiec pointed to the bill's provision that requires law enforcement officers to receive training on mental health strategies.
"Our officers are often called to intervene when there is a mental health crisis," Krawiec said. "This can be a dangerous task. Additional training for officers will add safety precautions that are needed."
The bill also requires Law Enforcement agencies to create an early warning system to monitor officers' actions and behaviors, Krawiec said.
"Officers have a very stressful job, and this system should provide safety precautions to alert others when help might be needed," Krawiec said.
State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, voted for an earlier version of bill on May 12. Lowe received an excused absence from Tuesday's because he attended a previously planned family event outside of Raleigh, he said.
Lowe said he wouldn't have opposed the legislation's final version.
The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina criticized the bill, saying that its police oversight provisions generally bar public access to critical information, undermining the opportunity for police accountability.
"(The bill) makes several meaningful changes to law enforcement oversight and criminal procedures and gained widespread bipartisan support among legislators and law enforcement, but it did so without addressing the systemic racism that underpins our criminal legal system," said Daniel Bowes, the director of policy and advocacy for the ACLU of North Carolina.
"The law enforcement training and oversight provisions in (the bill) rely on and perpetuate the falsehoods that the failings of the criminal legal system are the result of 'a few bad apples' and that the police can police themselves," Bowes said. "It's a shame that politics and special interests prevent our state from making the transformative changes that our communities desperately need."
336-727-7299
The Associated Press contributed to this story.