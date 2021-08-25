N.C. Senate passes broad police reform bill; Gov. Roy Cooper will now consider the legislation

The final version of the 29-page bill also includes provisions such as requiring law enforcement officers' fingerprints be entered into state and federal databases; creating a database for law enforcement agencies that contains "critical incident information" when officers have been involved in cases that result in deaths or serious injuries and expanding mandatory training for officers to include mental health topics, community policing, minority sensitivity and the use of force.

Under the legislation, local agencies would be required to create an internal data collection when officers fire their weapons or are subject to citizen complaints.

Supporters praised the measure for including needed improvements during a time of national focus on racial inequity and police shootings of Black people. Those incidents include the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the fatal shooting in April of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.

The bill also addresses a situation stemming from Brown's death by altering the process by which the family members can view privately the police body camera footage of a death or serious injury to a relative. Brown's family was displeased with the pace in which they were able to see large segments of video about his death.