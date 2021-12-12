N.C. State can’t hold on, falls to No. 1 Purdue 82-72 in OT. Here’s what we learned

Terquavion Smith won three state championships while at Farmville Central. It was widely known that he was the most game ready freshman out of the class. Smith showed he won’t shy down for the big stage. Playing in an NBA arena for the first time, Smith was ready for the bright lights in the big city, scoring 21 points. He had eight at the half and scored nine of the first 13 in the second half.

PRESS AND PRESS SOME MORE

N.C. State was at an obvious size disadvantage, but played to their strength on defense: pressuring the ball. About halfway through the first half, Kevin Keatts went to a 1-2-2 full court press to disrupt the Purdue ball handlers.

STILL HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BIGS

This is a recurring theme with Manny Bates out for the year, but a team with a true post player will cause problems for State. Purdue had three true bigs, and the one who caused the most problems didn’t even start. Trevoin Williams, the 6-10 senior, came off the bench and led Purdue with 22 points. The starting center, 7’4 Zach Edey, had nine points and seven rebounds. When Ebenezer Dowuona got in early foul trouble, the Pack had no answer in the post.