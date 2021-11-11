 Skip to main content
N.C. State to visit Wake Forest on Saturday night
What you need to know about the N.C. State-Wake Forest football game:

When

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where

Truist Field, Winston-Salem

How to watch

ACC Network

Noting student attendance

 Student attendance at the Duke game on Oct. 30 of 4,233 was the largest in Wake Forest history.

 Best average student attendance since 2006 through the first four home games.

 86% of students who go to games enter through the student tailgate section.

 Student crowd at the Old Dominion season opener on Sept. 3 was the largest since 2006.

