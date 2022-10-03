N.J. group pays $67 million for Greensboro’s Avenue apartments

The Avenue apartment complex in northwest Greensboro has been sold for $67 million to a New Jersey multi-family residential developer, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 37.16-acre tract at 66 Vinegar Hill Road and 5939 W. Friendly Ave. contains 503 apartment units.

The buyer is Avenue Owner LLC and Avenue TIC II Owner LLC, both affiliates of Concordia Properties of Lakewood, N.J. The seller is CSB Westborough LLC of Arlington, Va.

The sale is one of the largest Triad apartment financial transactions in recent history.

In June, the residential real-estate arm of Related Cos. paid $80.5 million to purchase the New Madison at Adams Farm complex in Greensboro.

In May, Concordia affiliates paid $32.09 million for the Cloisters and Foxfire apartment complexes in High Point.