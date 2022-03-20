Nadal's 20-match win streak ends at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — American Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadel 6-3, 7-6 (5) Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open and snap the 21-time major champion’s 20-match winning streak this year.

Nadal fought off a match point on his serve with a forehand winner to tie the second set 5-all. He had two break points on Fritz’s serve in the next game, but the American held for a 6-5 lead. Nadal held to force the tiebreaker.

Nadal sent two straight forehands well wide to set up Fritz’s second match point. Another Nadal error sent the 24-year-old American to the biggest victory of his career.

Fritz dropped his racket and collapsed on his back.

Nadal took two medical timeouts during the match. The first one came after he lost the first set. He went inside with a trainer after tapping his upper left chest, the same area that bothered him during Saturday's semifinals. He got treatment on court after falling behind 5-4 in the second set.

Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the women's title.

Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells.

Greensboro native John Isner teamed with Jack Sock for a victory in men's doubles on Saturday night.