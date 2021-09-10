While Bill Clinton was lounging around the Oval Office receiving sexual favors and while Congress focused most of its attention on that, terrorists managed to build a powerful network right in our own country. While Congress is busy wasting billions of dollars on useless pork projects and voting itself raises, our intelligence infrastructure suffers.

If any country is guilty of harboring and training terrorists, it is our own. The terrorists who crashed into the World Trade Center were trained right on our own soil!

It is Middle America that has suffered the brunt of the terrorist attack, and it is Middle America that must take notice of its incompetent government. Until we do, nothing will really change.

— TODD STARLING, Winston-Salem