Nancy Gannaway
Dr. Nancy Gannaway

During a time when segregation was raging in the South, Nancy Gannaway dared to shatter barriers.

In 1955, Gannaway became the first Black female dentist in Winston-Salem and went on to treat thousands of patients.

For much of her 57-year career, Gannaway worked out of the dental office that she built as an addition to her home on New Walkertown Road.

Gannaway, who died in January, was recognized as one of eight healthcare legends of East Winston by Winston-Salem State University’s School of Health Sciences last year.

