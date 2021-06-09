 Skip to main content
Nathan Sanchez, Carter High School
Nathan Sanchez, Carter High School

Nathan Sanchez

My name is Nathan Sanchez, and I am the senior class president of Carter High School.

I am a member of The Class of 2021. After high school I will be finding a job. I hope to be entering Western Carolina University or Appalachian State in the fall of 2022. I want to thank all my teachers for teaching me and helping me. I want to give a shout out to my basketball coach, Lee Childress, and my volleyball coach, Constance Caldwell. I have worked hard and tried to be respectful of all that was ask of me.

I am going to miss Carter, but it is time for me to experience other opportunities. I just want to have a good time and hang out with my friends. I hope everyone can find happiness and can reach for the stars.

Nathan Sanchez, senior class president of Carter High School

