Naznin Nasrin at Mystic Ginger

After nearly two years of hardship, Mystic Ginger in downtown Winston-Salem is still struggling to keep its footing in the wake of the pandemic.

As a young business, the Indian restaurant, at 285. W. Fourth St., has seen a decline in customers, especially at a time when people are more reluctant to eat indoors, owner Naznin Nasrin said.

“Some days, there is no one, just one or two online orders,” Nasrin said. “It has been hard.”

But the restaurant, which opened in 2018, is still fighting to keep its doors open.

Recently, Nasrin has reduced the menu options and limited her hours to 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant is usually open six days a week, she said.

“I can’t do everything myself. I’m not Super Lady,” Nasrin said. “I need more people working, but at the same time I need more guests.”

Nasrin — who was featured in the Journal in February — is now down to two employees with her mother also lending aid when she can. While she said she would like to hire more, she needs more stability for the business first.