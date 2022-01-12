Naznin Nasrin at Mystic Ginger

After nearly two years of hardship, Mystic Ginger in downtown Winston-Salem is still struggling to keep its footing in the wake of the pandemic.
As a young business, the Indian restaurant, at 285. W. Fourth St., has seen a decline in customers, especially at a time when people are more reluctant to eat indoors, owner Naznin Nasrin said.
“Some days, there is no one, just one or two online orders,” Nasrin said. “It has been hard.”
But the restaurant, which opened in 2018, is still fighting to keep its doors open.
Recently, Nasrin has reduced the menu options and limited her hours to 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant is usually open six days a week, she said.
“I can’t do everything myself. I’m not Super Lady,” Nasrin said. “I need more people working, but at the same time I need more guests.”
Nasrin — who was featured in the Journal in February — is now down to two employees with her mother also lending aid when she can. While she said she would like to hire more, she needs more stability for the business first.
Nasrin said she has tried reworking the menu, placing inexpensive ads on Facebook and using social media to enlist community support.
She even gives out her personal cell number in case anyone wants to place an order after hours.
“It’s been picking up a little bit since the start of the year, but not as much as I would hope,” Nasrin said. “And with winter coming, I’m afraid we will have less.”
Nasrin said the number of customers has been unpredictable.
She said they continue to rely on takeout business and plan to keep the restaurant open as long as they can.
Nasrin, who moved from Bangladesh in 1999, said she urges community members to give her food a chance, noting its authenticity. They use fresh ground spices and give customers the chance to choose the spice level, she said.
Customer favorites have been the Chicken Tikka Masala and the Butter Chicken, but Nasrin said her favorite menu item is the Karahi Lamb.
“The flavor is authentic and the food is good,” Nasrin said. “We just need more customers.”