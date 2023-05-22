One thing I knew about Winston-Salem prior to moving here in 2009 was that it was the home of Wake Forest University.

And Wake Forest University is where Chris Paul – the point guard legend-in-the-making, otherwise known as “The Point God” – played basketball.

Chris Paul is one of the most famous people to come out of our city, and you’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t love him, or at least have high respect for him both on and off the court.

That’s why Bookmarks is thrilled to be hosting the 10-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold medalist for one of only three stops on his national book tour for his new memoir, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court” (St. Martin’s Press, 6/20/23).

WANT TO GO? What: Bookmarks Presents Chris Paul. A moderated discussion with Chris Paul about his new memoir. When: 7 p.m. June 22 Where: Wait Chapel 1834 Wake Forest Road Cost: $32. Tickets include admission to the event and a pre-signed copy of “Sixty-One.” Tickets and information: ChrisPaul_WS.eventbrite.com

This memoir is rooted in North Carolina, specifically in the Winston-Salem community, as Paul details the close-knit family and village that raised him to become one of the most respected leaders in all of sports. Kirkus Reviews calls the book a “fresh and refreshing take on the athletic memoir.”

“It’s clear that Paul isn’t interested in merely recapping his basketball career,” Kirkus says. Instead, the book truly is a love story to his Papa, Nathaniel Jones, whom Paul calls his biggest influence and “real-life superhero.”

The day after future NBA superstar Chris Paul signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Wake Forest University, his grandfather was mugged and ultimately died from a heart attack resulting from the assault.

More than 1,000 people attended his 2002 funeral. The day after burying his Papa, Paul coped the best way he could, by playing in a basketball game for West Forsyth High School.

Paul played in a relentless pursuit of points during that game only to deliberately miss a foul shot at the end. Asked by reporters why he did that, since he ended the game only six points shy of beating the state high school record, he said he had already accomplished his goal. He had scored 61 points, one for each year of his grandfather’s life.

In his book, Paul says that his Papa “had more of an impact on our family and community than anything I could do on a basketball court.”

“Sixty-One “ is not just another memoir by a famous athlete. And although fans will love learning more about Paul’s life, that’s not the only message you’ll find in this book.

It’s a book about what it means to be a mentor; it’s a book about love and community, and it’s also a book that navigates the difficulties of raising kids, especially with the privileges that come from having Paul as a father.

We’re looking forward to hearing more of his story directly from Chris Paul as he visits on June 22.