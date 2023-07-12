■ An arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said. Davonte Pack, 24, whom Morant has referred to as "my brother," has been charged with simple assault stemming from the July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that the All-Star guard and Pack punched him.