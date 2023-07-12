■ An arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said. Davonte Pack, 24, whom Morant has referred to as "my brother," has been charged with simple assault stemming from the July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that the All-Star guard and Pack punched him.
■ Former NBA guard Ben Gordon pleaded not guilty Tuesday to weapons and threatening charges in connection with a disturbance at a Connecticut juice shop in which police responding to reports of his erratic behavior forced him to the ground and handcuffed him. Gordon, who also starred at the University of Connecticut when the Huskies won the 2004 NCAA title, appeared in court in Stamford.