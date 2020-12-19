NC appeals judge censured for 'toxic work environment'

The commission of judges, attorneys, and other citizens found that Murphy, a registered Republican elected in 2016, also joined with his assistant in making belittling comments about a male law clerk who resigned less that two months after taking the job.

The assistant also made sexually inappropriate remarks, Friday's order said. One female clerk decided against Murphy's offer to extend her clerkship further because of the work environment, while another quit eight months early. Issues within Murphy's courtroom office ultimately led an unnamed Court of Appeals judge to contact Chief Judge Linda McGee about them.

Murphy's action "not only undermines the dignity of the Court of Appeals, but negatively impacted the court's work product, court employees and the reputation and integrity of the judiciary," the commission wrote, according to Friday's order.

Bob Orr, a former associate Supreme Court justice who represented Murphy in the proceedings, said his client accepts the decision — the final word on the matter — even as they vigorously contested the matter.

Orr filed a lengthy brief for Murphy challenging the commission's declared facts and the procedures.

"I find it one of the most disappointing decisions that I've read in my career," Orr said in a phone interview.

Murphy is one of 15 members on the intermediate Court of Appeals, which usually meets in panels of three to hear cases from trial courts. Murphy's term ends in late 2024.