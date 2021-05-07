NC budget dance slowed as GOP leaders differ on bottom line

Veteran lawmakers learned their lesson in 2015, when the two chambers — led by current House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger — passed competing budget proposals that were close to $700 million apart on spending. The two chambers and then-Gov. Pat McCrory couldn't come up with a final spending number of nearly $21.7 billion until August, leading to an enacted budget that was 2 1/2 months late.

Moore said on Thursday that the gap between the two chambers' proposals this year is less than $500 million. He wouldn't get into specifics, but said the House had sent a revenue offer to the Senate several days earlier. Berger and Hise have declined to talk numbers, but Berger confirmed recently that the Senate wanted to spend less than the House.

Berger said it will take the Senate up to three weeks after a finalized number to approve its two-year budget, which will include its itemized spending, tax and policy preferences. Next, the House would pass a competing plan, followed by negotiations between the two chambers and probably Cooper, who would be asked to sign any budget. Getting a budget to Cooper's desk by the end of June is still doable, Berger said.

"There's work happening behind the scenes," Moore said. "But once it gets rolling, I think it'll happen pretty quick."